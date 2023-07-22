Black creature eating a crab reminds people of Venom

The underwater world is stunningly beautiful and there are no questions about that. However, at the same time, it can also be terrifying. Every now and then, videos shared online perfectly show the frightening aspect of the underwater world. Case in point, a video showing a black goo-like creature devouring a crab. It is a video that will leave you with a creepy feeling. As for netizens, they couldn’t help but be reminded of Venom, an anti-hero in the Spider-Man franchise with a similar black liquid-like form. The image shows a black underwater creature eating a crab. (Kurt Cabahug)

The video isn't new and was originally posted back in 2021 on YouTube. It was captured by an individual named Kurt Cabahug in the Philippines. The video has once again created a stir on Twitter after being reshared on the microblogging platform in June. “Can anyone explain what this is?” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

What does this video of a goo-like creature show?

The video captures the black-goo like structure near a crab. As the crab tries to run away, the creature grabs it. Towards the end of the video, the goo-like black creature completely devours the crab.

Take a look at the video of the creepy underwater creature:

The video has gone crazy viral since it was posted on Twitter. In fact, till now, the share has accumulated more than 32 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the clip has prompted people to post various comments, with many comparing the creature to Venom.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a black goo-like creature?

“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user. Several other people also mentioned the same thing. Just like this individual who added, “This is called 'venom' and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good.” A third posted, “Beautiful yet terrifying.” A fourth commented, “It’s the dark version of Flubber”.