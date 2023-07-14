Octopus steals GoPro, refuses to give it back

Divers often have interesting interactions with aquatic creatures while exploring the underwater world. One such experience of a person has gone viral and left people stunned. Maree Clout, a photographer and a diver, shared how she came across an octopus who stole a GoPro from another diver and refused to let it go. The image shows an octopus grabbing a GoPro. (Facebook/@JERVIS BAY THROUGH MY EYES, ALL THINGS JERVIS BAY )

Clout shared the video on her personal Facebook page that is filled with incredible images and videos of Australia’s Jervis Bay. She also shared a detailed caption explaining how she came to know about the octopus stealing a camera.

“We had an unusual thing happen today while we were snorkeling. A young guy appeared next to us and when I asked him if he was ok, he replied that he needed our help. I had all sorts of dilemmas go through my mind. I asked him what was wrong and his reply was ‘An octopus took my camera’,” she shared along with a laughing out loud emoticon. In the next few lines she talked more about the ‘eight-armed robber’. She also shared a video of how one of them finally managed to free the camera from the octopus.

Take a look at the video of an octopus tightly holding a camera using its tentacles:

The video was posted on July 5. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of reactions from people.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the video of the octopus stealing a camera:

“The things we see out there! Maybe he was trying to impress his girlfriend,” posted a Facebook user. “That was awesome,” commented another. “Love the video,” added a third. “Fabulous! What an experience! Thank you for letting us see this!!” joined a fourth. “Absolutely amazing. I love them. Possibly one of the most intelligent beings on the planet,” wrote a fifth.

