Passenger books cab in San Francisco, gets picked by self-driving car

A video of a self-driving car picking up a passenger who called for a ride-sharing service has left people intrigued. According to the caption of the video, the incident took place in the USA's San Francisco.

The image shows a driverless car. (Reddit/@Osobady)

“Getting an Uber in San Francisco be like,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The short clip is taken from the backseat of the car. It shows an empty driver’s seat with the steering wheel moving by itself. As the video progresses, it also shows the prompts that appear on a tablet attached to the back of the passenger’s seat. Voice prompts with instructions are also heard playing in the car.

Take a look at this video of a self-driving car:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 8,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this video of a self-driving Uber?

“To unlock doors, please pay the release fee now,” joked a Reddit user. “Lol, when I was a teen, video calls were sci-fi stuff only seen in a few movies, and here we are with ‘automatic taxis’ feeling old,” added another. “Oh yeah we’ve got these in Phoenix too, they’re pretty neat,” joined a third. “Scary. No thank you,” wrote a fourth.