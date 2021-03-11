Passenger coughs on Uber driver upon being asked to wear mask. Company bans her

A video of three women berating an Uber driver and one of them coughing on him, after he asked her to wear a mask, has gone viral. Journalist Dion Lim took to Twitter to share the video and details about the incident. The driver is identified as Subhakar Khadka.

“Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone. He’s taking a few days off. SFPD [San Francisco Police Department] is investigating,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In an update, she shared that Uber initially offered him $20 to clean his car. “Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car,” she tweeted.

Lim also shared that after knowing about Khadka’s ordeal and the company’s offer, an early Uber investor started a GoFundMe page for him.

“An early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience,” she tweeted.

Lim also shared that she called Khadka to check on him and also ask him how he kept his cool during the situation. In reply he said, “Because that is our culture. We respect & listen & that's all I could do.” She also mentioned that he thanked everyone who supported him and shared what he plans to do with the money collected through GoFundMe.

The video also prompted Uber and another ride sharing company Lyft to ban the customer, reports USA Today.

SFPD also shared updates about the incident in a Twitter thread. This is what they posted:

The woman in question also shared a video threatening to sue Uber, reports KPIX 5. In the video, she blames the driver and ends her clip by saying “That’s why I take Lyft.” In reply to which the ride-sharing service tweeted “Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

