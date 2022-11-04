Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger's highly damaged luggage after a flight shocks netizens

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:41 PM IST

A recent image of a luggage shows how badly a suitcase can get affected after landing at an airport.

Destroyed luggage from the airport.(Reddit/@an0nym0ose)
ByVrinda Jain

Those who travel frequently might worry about their luggage getting lost or damaged. While there have been several instances where suitcases and other things were damaged, it has usually been repairable. But, in a recent turn of events, a Reddit user @an0nym0ose shared an image of luggage that was beyond repair. In the picture, you can see a red coloured suitcase that is completely torn from the front and the sides. One can even see the contents inside the luggage. In the post's caption, the person wrote, "My uncle's suitcase after his flight."

Take a look at the destroyed luggage here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked almost 99,000 times and has several comments as well. One person in the comments wrote, "Hard cases work as long as you make sure to get a good one. I can tell from looking at this bag that it was a good quality suitcase. Cheap hard cases blow up just as well as the cheap soft side ones when the baggage conveyors get moody." Another person said, "Did they light it on fire? Did the plane crash on top of the luggage? Was there a dragon chasing the plane? So many questions." A third person added, "Once my bags got sent to Bangkok, Thailand when we were flying to Italy, we had to gate check them in Berlin, didn't have any clothes for five days, and service was terrible and rude."

