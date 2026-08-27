Passengers hold mahila sangeet on train, internet says ‘Silence is a foreign concept’

A video of passengers celebrating what appears to be a mahila sangeet inside a train has caught the attention of social media users. While some people saw it as passengers enjoying their journey, others questioned whether such a celebration was appropriate in a shared space. The incident has also raised questions about noise, civic sense and being considerate of fellow passengers.

What happened on the train?

Train passengers celebrate mahila sangeet. (X/@SiddharthKG7)

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The video caught the attention of X user Siddharth, who criticised the passengers for their behaviour and praised railway staff for stepping in.

“This dehati behaviour, ‘we paid money so we can do even a little mahila sangeet here’, just does not go away. No sensitivity. This mindset is so toxic and if you complain, you are the villain. Dehatis support dehatis. Kudos to railway staff that he at least came to stop them,” Siddharth wrote.

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In the clip, a group of women can be seen turning the train coach into a lively celebration, singing and clapping together. Their celebration continues for a while before a railway staff member arrives and steps in to stop them.

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What did the internet say?

The video drew mixed reactions, with some users defending the passengers’ right to enjoy their journey while others felt such celebrations could disturb fellow travellers.

“What’s wrong in this? They are enjoying the trip. Unnecessarily, you guys are blowing this out of proportion!” one person commented.

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Another user said, “This is routine behaviour, especially during night times.”

However, several others disagreed with the celebration taking place in a shared space.

“This kind of unnecessary behaviour does not belong in public spaces. Trains, flights, restaurants and other shared places are meant to be comfortable for everyone, not a private venue for someone’s personal celebration,” one user wrote.

“I feel like Indians don’t understand the concept of public places. They don’t understand respecting other people’s space and what behaviour could cause disruption and disturbance to others when they are in public places. It’s for all. So you have to respect everyone’s space,” another commented.

“Not to blame anyone, real 80s-born people are actually complaining that Indian public places are becoming really noisy and dirty. What did we lack in the next generation of parenting in the last 20 years?” a user wrote.

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“Just loud, hectic, unpleasant noise everywhere,” another person commented.

One user even suggested stricter action, writing, “Railways can start a practice of short-term bans on passengers from future travel for disturbing others.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)