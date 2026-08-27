‘Humanity still exists’: Bengaluru Uber auto driver helps woman with broken scooty

A Bengaluru auto driver’s unexpected act of kindness towards a woman stranded on the road has won praise online. A passenger travelling in an Uber auto happened to notice the unusual interaction and decided to record part of it. The video, shared on Instagram by user Chetna Saraf, has since struck a chord with viewers. Bengaluru auto driver’s kind act wins hearts. (Instagram/@chetnaaasaraf)

Her caption read, “A few weeks back we were in Bangalore for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened. We were in an Uber auto when I saw the driver going alongside a girl on a scooty and honestly, my first thought was, what is he doing?”

She soon realised that the woman’s scooty had broken down. According to Saraf, the driver continued helping her for around 10 to 15 minutes, pushing the scooty with his foot and holding it wherever he could while driving alongside her.

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“He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help,” she wrote.

Saraf also clarified that she could record only a small portion of the incident as she was caught up in the moment. She added that the video had been sped up, which could make the woman appear to be moving unusually fast.

“This was one of the sweetest things I saw on that trip and it genuinely stayed with me to see that such kindness still exists,” she wrote.

Saraf also tagged Uber India and praised the driver, identifying him as Tanzeem. “I really hope this reaches the right people and he gets everything he deserves. Uber India, this man deserves a raise!” she wrote.

Check out the full video below: