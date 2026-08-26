Bengaluru founder shares why he sold ₹1.8 crore Mumbai house for Ducati: 'Buying the bike isn’t the stupid decision'

A Bengaluru-based founder has revealed why he sold his Mumbai house to buy a Ducati XDiavel, saying the decision was less about the bike and more about choosing to live in the present. Subhash Choudhary is the co-founder and CTO of e-commerce platform Dukaan. (X/@subhashchy)

"I sold my house to buy a Ducati. Yes. That Dukaan founder/CTO sold his house for a f*cking Ducati," Subhash Choudhary, co-founder and CTO of e-commerce platform Dukaan, wrote in an X post.

Choudhary shared that he bought a house in Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore in 2018. But after starting Dukaan in 2020, he moved to Bengaluru, while the house remained in Mumbai. "The house stayed in Mumbai. I didn't. But the EMI followed me everywhere," he wrote, adding that he continued paying more than ₹1 lakh a month in EMIs, which was mostly interest.

"Every month, I told myself the lie millions of us tell ourselves: "It's an investment. It'll appreciate. Hold long enough and it'll make sense,'" he said.

"For a house I barely lived in. An asset 1,000 km away. A present I kept postponing for a tomorrow that never came," he added.

Choudhary said that the pressure of building a startup and the anxiety that came with it made him realise that a 20-year mortgage was not going to fix his head. He eventually sold the house and bought a Ducati XDiavel.

"At some point, 'investing for the future' becomes a very expensive way of refusing to live in the present. Meanwhile, The endless grind of Building a startup, the middle-of-the-night anxiety, the weight of keeping the machinery moving was keeping my head spinning at all times. A 20-year mortgage on a piece of concrete wasn't going to fix my head. I needed a release valve. So I sold the house and bought a Ducati XDiavel," the founder said.