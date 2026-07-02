‘Passion doesn’t always pay bills’: West Bengal guard’s melodious singing highlights duty vs dreams

A West Bengal security guard’s unexpected musical moment has struck a chord with millions online. Chandan Singh wowed over a million social media viewers after he picked up a guitar from a band in West Bengal’s Durgapur and began singing Atif Aslam’s Aadat. But the melodious performance was cut short when duty called — a reminder of how many people are often forced to choose between their passions and their responsibilities.

Chandan Singh was surprised millions with his rendition of Atif Aslam's Aadat. (Instagram/@fulcrum.theband)

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The guard was seen in a video shared by the band Fulcrum on Instagram, pausing his song midway after being called back to work.

How Fulcrum the band met the talented guard

A member of Fulcrum the band told Hindustantimes.com that three members of the band were returning after practice when a security guard — later identified as 30-year-old Chandan Singh — stopped them and asked if he could borrow their guitar.

The band consists of Sayan Hazra (lead guitarist), Satyaki Biswas (rhythm guitarist), Souvik Bhattacharya (keyboardist), Anubrata Chakraborty (drums and vocals). Its offstage members comprise Subhadeep Kar (management) and Ryan Ghoshal (audio engineering).

It was Satyaki Biswas, the rhythm guitarist, whose guitar was used by Singh.

“When he asked for the guitar, we thought he was just curious… not knowing that he has great skill and a heavenly voice,” read the on-screen caption on the video posted by the band on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows Singh playing the guitar while singing Aadat from the 2005 m {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows Singh playing the guitar while singing Aadat from the 2005 m {{/usCountry}}

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A spokesperson for Fulcrum also told Hindustantimes.com that Singh claims to have once been part of a band named Albert Cross.

“We've decided to call him on our next band rehearsal, so that you all can get to hear more of him,” the band said.

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(Also read: Influencer fulfils security guard's dream of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch)

Internet stunned

The video has clocked over 1.3 million views and thousands of appreciative comments on Instagram.

“Could you please share his location? I can arrange an instrument for him so that he can continue practicing after work,” one Instagram user offered.

“Encourage him to start blogging and make music content at night when duty isn't that active,” another said.

“Bro played whole song on barre chords,” a third pointed out, adding a fire emoji to express admiration.

“Born to be an artist, forced to be a security guard because of responsibilities. Life of men in a nutshell,” a viewer wrote under the video.

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“Sadly, passion doesn't always pay your bills,” another said. “When responsibility is greater than passion…” a user agreed.

(Also read: Ranu Mondal, who went viral after singing Lata Mangeshkar hit, records song for Himesh Reshammiya’s new film)