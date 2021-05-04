Pastry chef’s chocolate dumbbell may compel you to take a cheat day from diet. Watch

If you’re a regular on social media, you may be familiar with talented pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s life-like chocolate sculptures. After making a fully-functional mini Ferris wheel, Guichon has recently shared a video showcasing the making process of a dumbbell. The end result is so delicious that it may leave you craving some of the delicious chocolaty dumbbell.

“Cheat day and workout now all combined in one experience, no wonder my workout routine isn’t efficient!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. Guichon made the special creation to wish Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on his 49th birthday with the special weights.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 2, the clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop swooning at the drool-worthy creation and expressed their wish to take a bite of the dumbbell. While many said that they will happily go on a cheat day for the tasty treat, others praised Guichon’s talent of making literally anything out of chocolate.

“Hire me to eat all the chocolate shavings please. I’ll even do it for free,” said an Instagram user. “The only weights I wish to pick up nowadays,” joked another. “This is incredible!” commented a third.

