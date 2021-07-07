Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

“Holy smokes what an amazing piece of chocolate goodness!” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The image shows Amaury Guichon standing beside the seven-foot-long chocolate Statue of Liberty.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)

You will probably be familiar with the incredible talent of pastry chef Amaury Guichon if you’re a regular on Instagram. Now, Guichon has shared an incredible video of his latest creation that may leave you saying wow multiple times. He created a seven-foot-tall sculpture of the Statue of Liberty entirely out of chocolate of different kinds.

The recording starts with Guichon sculpting the base of the statue. He slowly and carefully makes each part of the sculpture and precisely chisels out the details.

Delicious, right? Wait till you see the clip:

Shared on July 5, the clip has garnered over 4.3 lakh likes and tons of reactions. While many were stunned at the amazing sculptures, others declared that people should take a ferry from Staten Island to see Guichon’s Statue of Liberty. Some shared their appreciation through clapping hands and heart emoticons.

“Can I take the ferry to Staten Island to see this instead,” wrote an Instagram user. “Holy smokes what an amazing piece of chocolate goodness!” commented another. “Magnifique!! The best,” said a third.

“Okay this is beyond food at this point...you’re an insane sculptor,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this sculpture?

