Pathaan fever grips David Warner, watch him step into SRK’s shoes

Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:18 PM IST

David Warner took to Instagram to share a post related to Pathaan, and it has grabbed several eyeballs.

A screengrab from the video shared by David Warner. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)
ByArfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Pathaan was released on January 25, and it has since created waves worldwide. While many are still storming theatres to watch the action-thriller film, others are taking to social media to share scenes that got the loudest cheers and whistles in the theatres. Amid this, David Warner shared a post related to the film, and it is safe to say that Pathaan fever has gripped him too.

“Wow, what a film, can you name this??” wrote David Warner while sharing an edited video on Instagram. He also posted two hashtags #legend and #icon. The edited video shows David Warner ‘playing’ Pathan, a character played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film. From ‘starring’ in the song Besharam Rang to ‘appearing’ in action-packed scenes, Warner does it all.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted two days ago, the video has received 4.5 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also raked various responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Australian tech investor and luxury travel expert Jason Fong dropped a comment on the video. He wrote, “Oscar nomination incoming.” Indian cricketer Khaleel Ahmed reacted to the video with a laughing and a heart emoticon. “Pathaan, Warner bhai (bro). Love from Hyderabad,” posted an individual. “The king has arrived. Warner, love from India,” shared another. A third joked, “Bollywood should give him a chance to debut in this industry. ” “Pathan of Australia,” wrote a fourth.

