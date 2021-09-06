Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paulo Coelho reacts to pic showing his name on the back of an auto in Kerala

The author Paulo Coelh took to Twitter to share the picture along with his reaction to it.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Paulo Coelho took to Twitter to share this image.(Twitter/@paulocoelho)

A post by renowned novelist Paulo Coelho has created a buzz on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he shared an image. The picture shows his name written on the back of an auto-rickshaw in India. Along with the picture, he also shared a caption reacting to the image.

“Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)” he wrote while sharing the picture.

The post prompted people to share different kinds of reactions. However, before knowing how they reacted take a look at the post the author shared:

The post was shared on September 5. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated different comments.

“Paulo Coelho is a household name in Kerala and Alchemist would be familiar to a majority. Glad that this pic reached all the way till Brazil. Again Brazil is a second home to millions of die-hard Brazil soccer fans here. We invite you to the 'God's own country' legend,” wrote a Twitter user. “It's morning here in Kerala, and this is the first thing I saw today... couldn't have been much better, because I started my journey with The Alchemist, glad that I'm still following it's path. Thank you for sharing this pic,” shared another. 

What are your thoughts on the share by Paulo Coelho?

