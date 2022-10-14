‘Pawfessional businessman’: Cute cat working on her laptop will make you go aww

Working from home has changed our lives completely. Many of us have set up an office in our rooms and prefer to work from there. While we continue to stay in front of our laptops, some people's kids have also started to copy them and pretend to work on laptops. But if you think it is just the kids who copy you, cats are no less! In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, you can see an adorable kitty working on her own laptop.

In a video shared by Instagram page Cats Doing Things and originally created by TikTok user @lexi_luthor7, you can see that the cat has her laptop. In the short clip, the woman informs that her cat won't let her work, so she got them their own laptop, and now the kitten has turned into a businessman.

Take a look at the video of the cat working on the laptop here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than five lakh times and has close to 55,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Look at this distinguished gentleman." Another person said, "As purrr my last email." A third person added, "Looks like he's in last minute deadline. " "I expect his performance review rating is exceeded," added a fourth. Some users also said that the cat is a 'pawfessional businessman.' Others have reacted using emojis.