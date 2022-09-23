Pawri-famed Dananeer’s rendition of Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi’s Chupke Se wows people

Remember the “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” trend that took over social media last year and created a buzz? Under the trend, people were adding hilarious twists to a comment by influencer Dananeer about partying. People are again reminded of her as she shared a new video on her Instagram page. However, instead of making you laugh out loud, this clip will take you on a melodious journey. She shared a video showing her rendition of Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi’s Chupke Se.

“Chupke se… I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.S: Main professional singer nahee hun, tou please no hate,” she wrote and posted the video. The wonderful clip shows her looking directly at the camera and singing the song in a beautiful voice.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 9.2 lakh views. Alongside, the share has also accumulated nearly 1.1 lakh likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments. Some showed their reactions through heart emoticons. “So good,” posted an Instagram user. “Keep shining darling,” expressed another. “I loved it,” commented a third. “Great voice,” wrote a third.

The song Chupke Se is from the film Saathiya. Sung by Sadhana Sargam, Murtuza, and Qadir, this song has been a fan favourite since its release back in 2002.