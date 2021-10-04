Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pawri-famed Dananeer's singing video wows netizens. ‘Nightingale,’ say people

Published on Oct 04, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The image shows Pawri-famed Dananeer.(Instagram/@dananeerr)
By Trisha Sengupta

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer became the talk of the town, a few months ago, after a video of hers went crazy viral. The influencer from Pakistan is making headlines again after she recently shared a video of herself singing a song in a soulful voice. There is a chance that her video will leave you mesmerised.

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favorite Pakistani films, Punjab nahee jaungi! - Ae dil,” she wrote while sharing the video. In her post, she also tagged singer Shiraz Uppal.

Take a look at the heartening video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“My nightingale,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fantastic,” shared another. “Please - you should really pursue singing as a career!!! You’re too good at this,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

