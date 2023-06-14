Home / Trending / Paytm CEO has only read 2 books since high school. Can you guess which ones?

Paytm CEO has only read 2 books since high school. Can you guess which ones?

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 14, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently revealed that he is “really bad at reading books.” He also said he has only two books since high school.

Many people find joy in reading. It is not only a hobby for many but also a way in which they can enlighten themselves and learn more. However, for some reading can also be a task. And it seems like Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also someone who isn't too keen on books. Recently Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared that he is "really bad at reading books" and has only read two books since he passed high school.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
"I am really bad at reading books. I just completed my 45th and only book I have read few chapters of is: Psychology of Money. In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books: Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut. I wish, I get better & read these awesome books. On other side, when I was in school, I would read my sisters’ B.A. / M.A. books unrelated to my subjects so keenly," wrote Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a tweet.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 500 times. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Reading is a solitary pleasure, but it becomes even more enriching when shared with others. Seek out like-minded individuals who share your passion for books. Together, you can explore literary landscapes and embark on a collective journey of intellectual exploration." A second added, "Try listening to audiobooks or videos books it has helped me to learn from hundreds of books." "What worked for me was figuring out what I am naturally curious about (startup stories) and focussing just on that genre. Read what you love, until you love to read," expressed a third.

