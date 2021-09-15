Paytm CEO posts about over 7-hour-long Zoom call, people react hilariously

If you are studying or working, chances are you have the video teleconferencing software Zoom installed in your phone or computer. Over the past few months, it has become a part of several people's lives as they engage in online calls for studies or work. The Internet is also filled with various Zoom-related posts. There is now latest inclusion to that list - a tweet by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Taking to Twitter, Sharma shared about his long call. “Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call. 7 hours 45 mins,” he wrote.

Take a look at his post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3,700 likes and counting. His share has also inspired people to come up with funny answers.

“Is this what we call a "Binge-meeting"?” joked a Twitter user. “Oh My God! Well, how many water bottles or coffee/tea did you grab during the meeting?” asked another. We would like to know the answer too. “Now the moderator will share the "hours of meeting" instead of "minutes of meeting,” shared a third.

“With whom? Still you didn't break my record. I used to talk to my girlfriend 10 hours continuously,” expressed a fourth. “Sounds like the honeymoon stage in dating,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma?