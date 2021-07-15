Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato

A tweet about Zomato office has created a buzz online and gathered tons of reactions from people, including one from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He wrote how he wants to ‘copy’ the wonderful idea.

It all started when Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared a post. “At the Zomato office,” he wrote. Along with the post, he also shared an image. The image shows a wall with photo frames placed under headings ’10 years’, ’20 years,’ ’30 years’ and ‘Notable Alumni’ to appreciate those who have helped build the company.

While replying to this tweet, Sharma wrote, “I am gonna copy this idea! It’s so good.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Not only Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Zomato’s idea also impressed MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund Radhika Gupta. This is what she tweeted:

“Employees make a company successful. It’s a great way to recognise them and get inspired from,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am going to copy this when I'll have my own office,” shared another. “Adapting a good practice is always encouraged,” expressed a third.

Zomato, on Wednesday, launched its initial public offering (IPO). The online food aggregator company plans to raise ₹9,375 crore through the IPO.

What are your thoughts on this Zomato-related post shared on Twitter?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON