Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato
trending

Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reaction on Zomato-related tweet has prompted people to share various responses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared this Zomato-related post that prompted a response from Paytm founder.(Twitter/@sbikh)

A tweet about Zomato office has created a buzz online and gathered tons of reactions from people, including one from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He wrote how he wants to ‘copy’ the wonderful idea.

It all started when Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared a post. “At the Zomato office,” he wrote. Along with the post, he also shared an image. The image shows a wall with photo frames placed under headings ’10 years’, ’20 years,’ ’30 years’ and ‘Notable Alumni’ to appreciate those who have helped build the company.

While replying to this tweet, Sharma wrote, “I am gonna copy this idea! It’s so good.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Not only Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Zomato’s idea also impressed MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund Radhika Gupta. This is what she tweeted:

“Employees make a company successful. It’s a great way to recognise them and get inspired from,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am going to copy this when I'll have my own office,” shared another. “Adapting a good practice is always encouraged,” expressed a third.

Zomato, on Wednesday, launched its initial public offering (IPO). The online food aggregator company plans to raise 9,375 crore through the IPO.

What are your thoughts on this Zomato-related post shared on Twitter?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato paytm
TRENDING NEWS

Isro trends on Twitter as space agency tests engine for Gaganyaan mission

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP