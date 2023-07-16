Peacock feathers look amazing under microscope in viral clip

A peacock spreading its feathers makes for a magnificent view. In fact, there are several videos on social media that show gorgeous displays of iridescent feathers by the bird. However, have you ever wondered how the feathers would look under a microscope? This viral video shows just that, and it has left people amazed.

A microbiologist shared a video on Instagram where she shows how peacock feathers look under the microscope. (Instagram/@tardibabe)

Microbiologist and Instagram user Chloé Savard shared the video on her page. She also shared a detailed caption explaining more about the peacock feathers under a microscope.

“The way light interacts with peacock feathers, rich in melanin and air channels trapped in keratin, creates a whole rainbow universe. Male peacocks use their beautifully coloured feathers to attract females! The number of feathers with an eyespot, the colour and brightness contrast would also play a major role in attracting a mate,” she wrote. “I found this feather while doing some cleaning in mom’s apartment and I immediately packed it in my suitcase to look at it when getting back in Montreal! I’m soooooo happy I found it, I took around 120 images of it last night,” she added. In the next few lines, she explained the importance of the feathers for a peacock and also what they are made of.

Take a look at the incredible video of a peacock feather under a microscope:

The video was posted on July 7. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 4.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of a peacock feather under a microscope:

“This one was beautiful,” praised an Instagram user. “Phenomenal! I think everyone should put a microscope on their Christmas list. Never mind that you can only afford a very simple and basic model like mine. You will get an immense amount of pleasure from it,” shared another. “How pretty though,” joined a third. “Saving this to watch again,” wrote a fourth.