Peacocks roam freely on Pedder Road as monsoon hits Mumbai. Watch

The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai has brought more than just much-needed rain and cooler temperatures. Several videos showing peacocks roaming freely along the city’s busy Pedder Road have gone viral on social media, delighting residents and nature enthusiasts alike.

The unexpected sightings quickly drew the attention of social media. (X/@AhujaJiten)

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In one widely shared clip, a group of peacocks can be seen calmly walking along Pedder Road, seemingly unfazed by the bustling urban surroundings. Another video captured a peacock perched on a balcony railing, creating a striking contrast against Mumbai’s concrete skyline.

Watch the videos below:

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Social media reactions

{{^usCountry}} The unexpected sightings quickly drew the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to watch and record the birds. The videos have since been widely shared across social media platforms, with users expressing amazement at the unusual spectacle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unexpected sightings quickly drew the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to watch and record the birds. The videos have since been widely shared across social media platforms, with users expressing amazement at the unusual spectacle. {{/usCountry}}

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One X user who shared a video wrote, “Finally Finally, #Rains have hit #Mumbai and what a beautiful sight this morning..Scene at Mumbai's Pedder Road and Grand Paradi at #Kemps corner.”

Another user wrote, "Peacocks were spotted roaming Mumbai’s busy Pedder Road after recent monsoon rains, delighting residents. Experts say the birds likely ventured from nearby Malabar Hill due to cooler weather. It is a rare, charming sight in the heart of the city.”

“Peacocks, in the middle of the city! Unseen … Unheard of!!! Beautiful, nevertheless!!!” one user commented.

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Several users suggested that the birds may have wandered down from the nearby green zones around Malabar Hill and Doongerwadi, also known as the Tower of Silence, an area known for its peacock population.

“They come from the Tower of Silence and Godrej Baug, both maintained by the Parsi community, where these beauties live,” one person wrote.

Another user echoed a similar view, saying, “There is a Parsi Tower of Silence locally known as Doongerwadi where Parsis conduct death ceremonies. There are peacocks over there. Maybe they came down from the hills to the road.”

Many simply marvelled at the unusual sight. “Wow mahn true beauty,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Mumbai never fails to surprise. This is beautiful.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)