Man pays 100 for 500 metres auto ride in Bengaluru, contrasts Mumbai’s 9 km fare

In Bengaluru, traffic can be a real problem, and some auto drivers take advantage of this by charging high fares for shorter distances. This is just what happened to a man who took a short auto ride. He was charged exorbitant fare when he hired an auto for a 500-metre ride. And if you are wondering about the pre-installed metres in autos, most auto drivers in the city don’t use them for an array of reasons.

Mandar Natekar shared this photo of an autorickshaw meter in Bengaluru on Twitter. (Twitter/@mandar2404)

Mandar Natekar, Co-founder and CEO of NeuralGarage - a software company based in Bengaluru - shared his experience on Twitter, shedding light on the city’s high cost of auto fares. He shared a picture of the auto metre and wrote, “In this photo, you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Metre. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paid ₹100 for a 500 metres ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai, ₹100 is the metre fare for approx 9 kms.” He referred to it as the ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

Take a look at the tweet featuring Bengaluru’s high fare here:

Natekar shared the tweet on July 22. It has so far been viewed over 5,400 times and earned a flurry of likes. Many in the comments section shared similar experiences.

Check out a few reactions to the tweet here:

“Welcome to Namma Bengaluru,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “I have faced a similar issue. I was asked to pay Rs. 250 for 1.40 kms from Garuda Mall to Lido Mall. I refused to pay and decided to walk and reached earlier compared to me taking an auto and getting stuck in peak Bangalore traffic.” “You are lucky. I paid INR 150 for a 400 m round trip ( 200m one way) to an ATM in an emergency near the Nagole Metro Station. Welcome to Hyderabad,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I stopped complaining about Delhi autos after my experience with their counterparts in Bangalore, they just don’t want to go anywhere.” “Count your blessings. Most of the time, they don’t wish to go anywhere,” remarked a fifth. “In Bangalore it takes 2.5 hours to cover those 9 kms though,” wrote a sixth. A seventh joined, “Yes! Sadly this has been my experience too.”

