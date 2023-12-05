Pedalling towards ambition: ITI student who delivers Swiggy orders aims for IAS

A story of a man’s unwavering commitment from Punjab’s Patiala has been inspiring netizens lately. Sourav Bhardwaj spends his days attending an ITI for a brighter future. However, when night falls, he navigates the streets on his bicycle and delivers Swiggy orders.

Swiggy delivery agent and ITI student Sourav Bhardwaj. (X/@Hatindersinghr3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Let’s call it a day with the story of this brother from Patiala, doing ITI & working as a food delivery boy with @Swiggy. He pedals 40 km every day to deliver orders. Father works as a photographer but doesn’t earn much. So, to help the family, he does this work. Kudos to his hard work,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by Hatinder Singh. Singh credited the video to content creator Jang Bahadur Singh Athwal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video shows Bhardwaj delivering a Swiggy order on a bicycle. He revealed that he had been delivering orders for four months. He further added that he cycles for around 40 km daily while delivering orders from 4 pm to 11 pm. He goes on to share that his father is a photographer, and his mother is a teacher at a private school. He is working as a delivery boy to support his family financially. Alongside his job, he is also studying and aiming for IAS.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out how X users are reacting to this video:

An individual wrote, “Isn’t Yulu or any other e-bike startup present in Patiala? In Mumbai, yulu bikes are popular with delivery riders as they are available for rent and have no downtime. Nevertheless, may god bless him, and may he achieve his dreams.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An inspiration,” posted another.

A third added, “Strong young man. Keep going brother.”

“Salute to this young man. I request business people to sponsors for his education,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “This is my Punjab. Respect and love.”

Inspirational, isn’t it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail