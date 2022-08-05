Pelican tangled in fishing line couldn’t fly. Watch how these men help the distressed bird

A pelican found itself in a stressful situation after it got tangled in a fishing line and couldn’t fly. Thankfully, two men came to its rescue and helped it spread its wings. Shared on Instagram, the video is wholesome and may leave you emotional.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called salty.and.sunkissed. “Taking a break from jewelry posts today…. We spent the afternoon at the beach and Shaun and our friend Nathan saved a pelican. Poor thing was tangled up in fishing line (wait for the end when Shaun sings for us) Later I asked Shaun if he always brings a knife to the beach and he said no. I’m so glad he had one on him this time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show two men standing knee-deep in water holding a pelican. While one of them is seen petting the bird, the other person is seen using a knife trying to cut the fishing line. They patiently get the job done and at the end help the bird fly.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 1,600 likes and counting. The video has prompted people to share various comments.

“Wow !!! Sooooo Awesome !!!!!!! Great Job Shaun!!” posted an Instagram user. “This made me cry. Thank you for saving this beautiful baby,” expressed another. “So awesome!!!!! Shaun signing at the end, oh my goodness, lol,” commented a third. “Wow!! What great guys you are! I love the way he was stroking and patting the pelican,” wrote a fifth.