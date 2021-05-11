Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

Penguins have been winning the hearts of netizens for a while now, what with their strolls to museums and visits to closed aquariums. If you’re someone who enjoys watching videos of penguins and their adorable antics, this video is sure to make you beam with joy.

The clip, posted on Reddit, shows penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US waiting to be weighed. Just 44-seconds-long, the video, shows the penguins waiting eagerly for their turn on the weighing scale followed by a nice treat for their actions.

Take a look at the adorable video, it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Shared some five hours ago, the video has collected over 37,000 upvotes and very much counting. People have posted a ton of reactions to the video.

“I love that even on the tiny scale, they still have to fully jump off. Like 'oh man this is a really steep cliff I better lunge',” commented an individual. “I usually talk myself out of treats after a weigh-in, but that’s a genius idea! I wish I was a penguin,” joked another. “Oh my god, the little hop!” reacted a third. “Best job ever!” posted a fourth not unlike others.

What do you think of the video? Did it make you smile?

