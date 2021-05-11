People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

There are lots of the people who dreaded math as a subject in school and probably still get nightmares about unfinished assignments and exams. This tweet, and people’s comments to it, however, may even make those who hated the subject laugh out loud. A Twitter user’s post on mangoes and math problems has gone viral and collected lots of reactions on the micro-blogging platform.

“My dad bought 15 mangoes and didn’t tell my mom so she bought 10 mangoes and now we are the people from the math problems,” wrote Twitter user Sally in her share.

Now, doesn’t this remind you of those annoying problems from your thick math books that left you wondering why people were buying things in such huge quantities anyway. Well, people on Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to the tweet.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.6 lakh likes and more than 25,000 retweets along with lots of comments.

“Something very similar happened today in my family. My mom bought 2 pounds of bananas. My dad went to Costco and bought 3 pounds of bananas. now we have 5 pounds of bananas in the house. There’s only so much banana bread I can make,” commented a Twitter user. “MANGO SMOOTHIES! Go make mango smoothies,” suggested another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

