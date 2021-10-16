Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / People come together in subway to sing Baby Shark to cheer up girl. Watch
trending

People come together in subway to sing Baby Shark to cheer up girl. Watch

The video is absolutely heartwarming to watch.
The video has prompted people to post appreciative comments.(Screengrab)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with sweet videos that often have the power to make people happy. This old clip of a group of strangers singing for a girl is one such video. It is not just cute but also is absolutely entertaining to watch.

The video was originally shared by a Facebook user. Recently it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit.

“A group of human bros singing Baby Shark to cheer up a little girl on the subway,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.

The video opens to show a group of man singing Baby Shark and dancing. Take a look at the sweet clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“That is so awesome. As cute as they say, it takes a village to raise a child,” wrote a Reddit user. “This. This is the reason why I still have hope for humanity,” posted another. 

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit viral video
