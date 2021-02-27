Home / Trending / People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant
People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant

Brooklyn's famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse.(AP)

It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook.

A wax Jon Hamm — known for his portrayal of ad executive Draper in the hit TV series — could be found at the restaurant's bar Friday with a cocktail in hand. Other figures on loan from Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of “Breakfast at Tiffany's” mode.

A wax statue of actor John Hamm stands by the bar with a drink at Peter Luger Steakhouse. (AP)

Peter Luger “thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic,” said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.

As of Friday, restaurants in the city were allowed to fill 35% of their indoor seats, up from 25% previously.

Peter Luger, in business for more than 130 years, will keep the mannequins until Monday. After that, they'll return to the recently reopened Madame Tussauds in midtown Manhattan.

