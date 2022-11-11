People join hands to save a dog from a building's ledge. Watch

Humans often com forward and try to help their fellows in the time of need. They do their best and make a situation better for the other person. Similarly, many humans also go above and beyond for their furry friends. There are many videos that showcase a person trying to help an animal. And a video just like that is doing rounds on the internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video going viral, you see a group trying to save a scared dog from the ledge of a building. The video uploaded by Twitter user @Imposter_Edits shows someone filming the rescue operation from the window of the adjacent building. The building has a dog perched on a high ledge. People can be seen holding a blanket underneath the ledge in case the dog jumps.

Another person, however, can be seen laying a board in the dog's directionso the dog can walk on it and come toward the man. As the video continues, the man calls out the dog, who takes little steps towards him. Once the puppy reaches the man, he carefully takes him inside his home through a window. In the post's caption, the man wrote, "How did this poor puppy manage to get there? Good on those humans for saving it!"

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 3.9 million times and also has several likes and comments. One person in the Twitter comments said, "Love to see people coming together like this. Especially to save an animals life like this." A second person wrote, "Window guy had me nervous. I appreciate how willing he was to risk his life for that poor pup." "There's still hope for the human race, almost imperceptibly small, but undeniably, there it is. My hat's off to those people" added a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON