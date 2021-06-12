Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results
trending

People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

Will Smith witty wrote, “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” while sharing the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Will Smith took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@willsmith)

Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” this is what the actor wrote while sharing his new picture. Posted a day ago, his photograph quickly went viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered more than one million likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many commented how he looks good in the picture. What, however, left people chuckling is how some netiznes did what Will Smith urged them not to do - photoshop him into precarious situations. And the results are hilarious.

The actor himself shared another Insta post with some of the edited images. There is a chance that those pictures will leave you laughing out loud.

In the original picture, Will Smith is seen exercising. In the caption, beside the witty request, he also shared that the picture is taken by an individual named Jas Davis.

Take a look at the original picture before seeing the edited ones:

“Y’all did me DIRTY!!” he wrote as the caption of the post while sharing the photoshopped pictures on Instagram. Since being posted, the share has also gathered over 1.5 million likes – and counting.

Take a look at the post:

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the Instagram post.

“That last one tho! And they forgot to put you on the toilet,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is epic, I love the Internet,” shared another. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Will Smith?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
will smith instagram

Related Stories

trending

Will Smith's shares video of his 'biggest fan'. It's a raccoon

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 04:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This is how Arlo the bird ‘says’ I love you. Viral video wows people

People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP