Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people
trending

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

The video opens to show the scene unfolding inside a train coach.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The video of people playing Jenga inside a train wowed people.(Screengran)

“It is wholesome fun,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a viral video showing people playing Jenga inside a moving train. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for a super fun watch.

The video is shared on Instagram page called SubwayCreatures that posts various kinds of wholesome content. They shared the video with the caption “Subway Jenga.”

The video opens to show the scene unfolding inside a train coach. It showcases a few people standing around a table playing Jenga. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is how carefully they play to make sure that the blocks don’t tumble. Wondering what happens next? Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The fun clip has also prompted people to share all kinds of reactions. Many also wrote that the video is absolutely wholesome.

“The show time we need,” wrote an Instagram user. “That looks hella fun,” shared another. Indeed it does. “I wanna play too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING NEWS

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave

Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP