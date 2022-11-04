People post scary pics of places covered in smog as overall air quality worsens in Delhi-NCR

In the last few days, Delhi has witnessed a severe drop in air quality. Due to the unfavourable weather conditions, including decreased wind speeds and increased agricultural fire, the air pollution in Delhi-NCR keeps getting worse. Many people are avoiding going outside, and now the Delhi government has also shut down schools for a day. Amid these, netizens have taken over Twitter and shared their views and issues regarding the rising Delhi pollution. Some have even tagged and appealed to the government to take quick action and find solutions to deal with Delhi's pollution.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon seeing the poor air quality, cricketer Shikar Dhawan appealed to the people and the government to find a solution for the same.

Shikhar Dhawan tweets about Delhi pollution. (Twitter/@SDhawan25)

A second user shared an image of a building that is covered with smog.

Delhi smog covers a building. (Twitter/@drriteshmalik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user had even shared photos that show the air quality just 20 days apart.

A fifth user shared how she is not able to properly enjoy the views of Delhi due to the pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the weather forecast and dynamic model, Delhi's over all air quality is predicted to remain in the "severe" or "severe plus" category in November.