People re-imagine Bollywood characters as their ancestors, posts are hilarious

The posts shared under this new film or TV show characters as ancestors trend will leave you laughing out loud.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The trend is essentially about sharing hilarious posts containing heavily filtered pictures of celebrities with sentiment captions.(Facebook/@IIFA)

Scrolling through different social media platforms, you may have come across several posts which showcase people re-imagining various Bollywood characters s their ancestors. It is a new viral trend where people are sharing black-and-white or sepia-toned photos of celebrities from random movies with captions hilariously suggestion how the public figures are their ancestors.

The trend is essentially about sharing heavily filtered pictures of celebrities with sentimental captions. What has tickled people’s funny bone is the discrepancy between what the captions imply and the reality of the pictures.

Just like this post shared on official Facebook page of IIFA Awards. “Sneaking out of the house for a night out is a family tradition!” reads the caption shared along with the post. The post is complete with the hashtags #IIFA, #Bollywood and #GrandparentsTrend.

Did the post make you chuckle hard? Wait till you see these other shares. Let’s start with some of the posts shared by tweeple involving different Bollywood scenes:

The trend is, however, not restricted to just Bollywood characters. Here are some other posts which also contain scenes from different films and TV shows.

What would you share under the trend?

