People share throwback images with #hamarabhiekzamanatha, reminisce about days gone by

Trust netizens to come up with various kinds of trends on Twitter. From downright hilarious to absolutely ridiculous to extremely emotional, there are different trends that often emerge unexpectedly. The latest one in the lot is the #hamarabhiekzamanatha trend. When translated, this hashtag loosely means “We had our a time too”. People are now sharing various nostalgia-inducing pictures from a different era of their life to reminisce about the days gone by.

“My first ( and only ) ramp walk! In Venezuela 1979 modeling a Benares Silk saree,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image. The old picture shows her wearing a beautiful saree. She shared her picture while replying to another post by a Twitter user. She wrote, “My first attempt at a sari. My mother was sooo proud.”

Take a look at the posts:

“Me and my brother in #90s,” wrote another Twitter user while sharing an image of themselves and their siblings as kids.

While most people shared pictures of themselves or their loved ones, this Twitter user chose to share something different.

Then there is this Twitter user who shared an image that shows Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag from their younger days.

The trend has taken over Twitter and left people nostalgic. Are you taking part in the trend too?