People wash plates with mud, netizens react. Watch

All of us are habitual to washing utensils with water and a bar of soap. However, have you ever come someone cleaning plates with mud? As bizarre as this may sound, a recent viral video shows a group of people cleaning plates by dropping mud on them.

People wash plates with mud.(Twitter/@IniAlalalannn)

"First time seeing how to wash dishes during a party like this. But it works. It's easy to remove the oil from the dishes," wrote Twitter user @IniAlalalannn. In the videos they shared, you can see a group of people cleaning plates with mud. In another video, you can see people behind them cleaning some other utensils in water.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on May 5. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times. The share has also been liked over 2000 times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

"Environmentally friendly," wrote an individual. A second added, "My dear cousin is saying he used to wash the dishes like this at home, in the old Japanese days. Because there is not much soap. So rub it first, then rinse with soapy water and water," shared a second. A third posted, "It's not sand. But coconut coir dust. The purpose is to absorb the oil on the plate, be aware that use a plastic plate. Later it's not so bad to scrub with soap. Save money on soap."

