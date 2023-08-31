People wrestle in gravy to win the world championship title. Watch

Have you ever heard of the World Gravy Wrestling Championship? It is a unique event where people wear fancy dresses to wrestle in a pool filled with gravy to win the championship title. Like every year, in 2023, too many took part in this “wild and wacky wrestling competition”. Wrestlers Joe Blashill and El Bisto in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. (REUTERS)

What is the championship all about?

According to the official website of the event, “Contestants must wrestle in the gravy for 2 minutes.” However, their ability to wrestle is not the only thing on which the scores are decided. Turns out, they are also scored for “fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment”. The event is conducted to raise money for charity. Besides, it provides a day of wholesome entertainment for the participants and their families.

The organisers also took to YouTube to share a video from the event. The clip shows the participants drenched in gravy wrestling with each other. “Hundreds of wrestling fans turned out to watch people in fancy dress writhe around in warm gravy for the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. In what is the 15th edition of the popular Bank Holiday event, punters queued outside the Rose ’N’ Bowl in Stacksteads, Rossendale from midday for the world-renowned event,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at this video from the World Gravy Wrestling Championship:

The video was shared on August 30 and has since received nearly 300 views. The share has also accumulated some comments. “Makes me proud of my hometown,” wrote a YouTube user. “Hard to take this seriously as the wrestling is so uncontrived,” shared another. A third posted clapping emoticons.