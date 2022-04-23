Perseverance rover captures incredible video of solar eclipse on Mars. Watch viral clip

Nasa often takes to Instagram to share various posts related to our enigmatic neighbouring planet Mars. From incredible pictures to new information, the shares often leave people intrigued. Their latest post is no different and it gives people a chance to witness a solar eclipse on Mars. The video, since being posted, has gone viral and left people stunned. There is a chance that the clip will amaze you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nasa posted the video along with a descriptive caption. They also started their caption with an apt lines from the song Can't Take My Eyes off You.“You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you,” the space agency wrote.

“Our Perseverance Mars rover captured this sped-up video of an eclipse featuring Phobos, one of Mars' two moons. It’s the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface,” they added.

In the next few lines, they shared more about Martian eclipses. “Using our rovers to observe Martian eclipses gives scientists new perspectives on the subtle shifts in the moons' orbits. Intense tidal forces created by its proximity to the Red Planet, Phobos is moving very slowly towards Mars, and millions of years from now, they will collide,” they posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They concluded their post by sharing more about Perseverance rover. “Despite having its eyes in the sky, one of Perseverance’s primary objectives is looking for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover is studying and analyzing the Red Planet's regolith, rock and dust, and is the first rover to collect and cache samples,” they shared.

Take a look at the video that may make your jaw drop in wonder:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“When was the last time this was captured? It's enchanting!” wrote an Instagram user. To which, Nasa answered, “Spirit and Opportunity both observed eclipses in 2004. Curiosity was the first to record a video in 2019!”

“Woow,” posted another. “What a magnificent sight it would be to see that in person. ..,” wondered a third. “How exciting,” expressed a fourth. “Amazing! This post is more entertaining and wondrous than all the Star Wars sequels combined lol,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON