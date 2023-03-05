Person reheats pizza using water, hack video goes viral with over 7 million views

Do you regularly use social media? Then there is a high possibility that you may have come across different kinds of hacks. Just like the one shown in this viral video. It shows someone reheating a pizza slice with the help of water. The video has left people with thoughts and may have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later re-posted on Twitter. “Re-heating pizza glitch?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The short video opens to show a pizza slice being heated in a pan. Within moments, a person adds a small quantity of water over the slice and covers the pan for a few moments to reheat the pizza.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and gathered nearly 7.7 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wait.. what?!?” expressed a Twitter user. “1000% the right way to do it is in a pan. Idk about that much water though,” commented another. “If you say it will be soggy you’ve either never tired it or are doing it wrong. Crust comes crispy or even better than original with melted cheese. I’ve done this easily 250+ times and never once had a soggy crust,” posted a third. “Just put it in the airfryer/oven/microwave and quit wasting our time lol,” suggested a fourth. “Lemme try this next time,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}