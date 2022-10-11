Pet cat bamboozled to see its own reflection. Watch the amusing video.

Cat pets have their own unique manner of going about things. Most of the time, you will see them exploring things around the house, and if not that, they might be playing around with something they should not. There is never a dull moment with a cat. Even the most common items placed in our homes can cause them to respond in the weirdest ways. Something similar happened with this cat who came across its own reflection in the mirror.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @cats_of_instagram and originally created by user @ena_r.s.h_ll, you can see a confused cat looking at herself in the mirror. After taking a look, the cat begins to throw her hands on the mirror to check if it is real or not.

Take a look at the confused cat here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has up to 13,000 likes and several comments. Many people were amused by this cat's funny reaction. One person wrote, "Pawsome keeps fit by this exercise. " Another person wrote, "I'm seeing this scene here at home. They are charming." Someone else added, "This is so adorable." Others have reacted using emojis. What do you think about this video?

