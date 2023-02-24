Pet cat channels Sheldon, pushes another kitty from its 'spot'. Watch Reddit video

Are you someone who is absolutely in love with the show The Big Bang Theory? Then you already know about Sheldon’s love for his particular seat on the couch of his apartment. The character, played by Jim Parsons, would discourage anyone from sitting on his spot and even compel them to get up from his place so that he could sit there. A cat video shared on Reddit may remind you of the character. The video shows how a cat channels Sheldon to push another kitty from its ‘spot’.

“This is my spot,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a cat sitting on the backrest of a couch. Within moments, another kitty goes near the cat and pushes it. The video ends with the cat falling down from the sofa.

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected some 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users commented:

“Mufasa/Scar,” posted a Reddit user. “Sheldon Cooper, is that you!” shared another. “This is my couch. There are many like it, but this one is mine. My couch is my best friend. It is my life,” joked another. “You step out of the way! Not your turf!” wrote a fourth.