Pet cat doesn’t leave dog sibling’s side as latter undergoes treatment. Watch

Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:53 PM IST

This video that has been shared on Reddit shows how a pet cat doesn't leave its dog sibling’s side when the the latter is undergoing some treatment.

The pet cat stays by the dog’s side as it undergoes treatment.&nbsp;(Reddit/@slave_to_pluto)
BySohini Sengupta

Friendship and solidarity are both extremely delightful and treasured things in life. But what can be even more precious than to see these two emotions in not just human beings, but also in adorable animal siblings. In a video that has recently been shared on Reddit and has been going viral on the social media platform ever since, one gets to see a cat and a dog who are both pets and live in the same house. The bond between the animal duo will definitely win your heart and make you want to keep watching it over and over again, just as it has been making other people who have already watched this video.

The video has been posted on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros that has over 5.9 million members on it as of now. The Reddit video of the dog and the cat has been shared with a caption that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in it. “Our pup is undergoing heart worm treatment and our kitten never leaves his side,” it reads. It is followed by the emoji of a red heart.

Shared a bit more than 14 hours ago, this animal video has already received 3,500 upvotes and counting. It has also received many adorable comments.

“Dr. Kitty Love to the rescue!” posted an individual. “Awww. My good boy had to do the same! He had buddies to watch after him too. Good luck fur baby! You can do this!” shared another. “Precious. I see more empathy by animals than people. Wishing doggo a quick recovery from meds,” commented a third.

