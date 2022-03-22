Pet cat finds the hidden camera being used to spy on it, gets curious. Watch

It is normal for pet parents to want to know what their fur babies are up to when they leave them at home to go outside. For that purpose, there are also many who use hidden pet cameras to make sure that their cats or dogs are doing fine. This is exactly what this human did so that they could know what their cat was up to when left alone. However, hilarity ensued when the kitty ended up finding the hidden camera.

The video is brief and recorded in black and white. In the video, the cat puts its face very close to the camera and tries to figure out what it even is. As the video progresses, it even puts its paw up on the camera.

The cute cat video has been shared on the subReddit named r/aww and has become quite popular on the site. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Looks like my cat Beans found the pet cam I set up to spy on him from work. ” There is a chance that this adorable cat video might make you go ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly.

Watch the cat video right here:

This video was posted on Reddit around a day ago and it has so far garnered almost 20,000 upvotes. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at the cat video.

A Redditor took to the comments section in order to write, “Beans is looking for the off switch.” “Beans is a very handsome boy,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Cats holding up their paws ready to swat at something is my favourite thing in the world.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video that is equal parts cute and funny?