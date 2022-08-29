Pet cat meows 'dramatically,' watch the compilation video of it that's now viral

If you are someone who has cats of their own or is used to the kind of things that day do on a daily basis, will probably have a fair idea that cats can often be what people term ‘dramatic.’ A video of one such ‘dramatic’ cat named Bean has been going viral on Instagram and winning hearts all over the social media platform for the cutest of reasons that we're pretty sure you will agree with. The video has been shared on a page that is dedicated to this cat and its human and has over 1.66 lakh devoted followers on it who look forward to daily videos and photos of this cat and its antics. The video includes snippets of the different kinds of ‘dramatic’ meows that Bean the cat lets out during the day and is quite hilarious to watch.

The video comes with the caption that sheds light on the fact that even this cat's human does not understand why this cat behaves this way. “Can someone explain why he is like this?” it asks. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this adorable cat and its pet mom will make you laugh out loud and probably even go ‘aww,’ as you watch it on loop - just like several other netizens have.

Watch the video right here:

The cat video now has over five lakh likes and was posted on August 20.

“Opera meow is a masterpiece,” commented an Instagram user. “The earthquake meow was felt in Bangalore, India,” funnily wrote another. “I like how the majority of dramatic meows include dramatic flops. Really selling it,” shared a third.