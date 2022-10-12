Pet cat meows till she gets kisses before every meal. Watch cute video

If you have a pet or are familiar with the kind of behaviours, they can exhibit on a day-to-day basis, then this video might not be much of a surprise to you. At the same time, it will be just as adorable for you to watch as it showcases a cute pet cat in it. The video opens to show this furry , white cat, who can be seen entering the frame. Within a few seconds, viewers get to know that the cat will be shown right before its mealtime in various snippets that make up this video.

The cat video has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to this cat named Ely aka Stoop. The page has over 300 followers and is filled with photos and videos of the day-to-day adventures of this adorable feline. The video has been shared along with the caption that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in it. It reads, “She needs kisses before every meal. ”

Watch the cat video right here:

Posted on September 24, this video has over 9,000 likes on it already.

“It just tastes better with love,” clarified an Instagram user. “Sealed with a kiss,” wrote another person. “I love this so much,” admitted a third.