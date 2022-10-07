Pet cat reacts to human clicking photos of it when it’s trying to nap. Watch

Pet parents are often in awe of all the sweet little things that their adorable little munchkins end up doing. And as a result of this, many of us end up incessantly taking photos and videos of our pets to keep them as memories and also not miss a single moment of them being absolutely cute. And that is pretty much what can be seen happen in this one video that has been posted on Instagram. It has been gaining popularity ever since, because of the cutest of reasons, as is quite evident for anybody who will be watching it.

The cat video has been shared on Instagram with a descriptive caption that helps people understand what can be seen going on in this video. It reads, “Camera roll stacked w pics/vids of Cosmo doing absolutely nothing but laying there looking cute.” it has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this cat and has over 47,000 followers on it.

Take a look at the video right here:

Shared on August 31, this video has already received more than 75,000 likes on it as of now.

“His fault for being so cute,” wrote an individual in the comments section. “OMG she’s the cutest,” posted another. “This song is everything,” hilariously pointed out a third.