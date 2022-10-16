Home / Trending / Pet cat’s reaction to wearing Chucky costume will make you chuckle. Watch

Pet cat's reaction to wearing Chucky costume will make you chuckle. Watch

Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:18 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a pet cat reacts when being dressed up as the Chucky doll.

This is how the cat reacts upon being dressed up as the Chucky doll. (Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
If you are a fan of horror films, then you might be familiar with the doll named Chucky from Child's Play. It is an American horror slasher media franchise created by Don Mancini. The films mainly focus on Chucky, a notorious serial killer who frequently escapes death by performing a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into a ‘Good Guy’ doll. But what happens when a costume that looks like this doll is being worn by an adorable pet cat? Well, this video that has been shared on Instagram is definitely the answer and the reaction on the cat’s part has been winning over the social media platform.

“I can’t stop laughing,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video on the social media platform. It has been shared on the page that is named @dontstopmeowing. It has a whopping fan following on Instagram of about 1.7 million users and the numbers only keep going up every time you check. And there is a good chance of this particular share by this page, of making you want to keep watching it over and over again.

Posted on October 3, the video has received over 2.48 lakh likes on it as of now. It has also received many comments.

“He’s rocking that wig, love him,” commented an Instagram user. “Poor Chase was stunned for a minute when he was in the costume,” noted another individual. “He’s the cutest,” remarked a third.

