Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pet crow plays with human in snow. Watch sweet video
trending

Pet crow plays with human in snow. Watch sweet video

The incident of the pet crow playing with its human was captured in the Russian city of Lysva.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The image shows the pet crow in snow.(Jukin Media)

There is something special about the videos that show pets playing with their humans. The fun interactions captured in those clips often leave people happy and with a smile. This video showcasing a pet crow and its human is a fine inclusion to that category. There is a possibility that the video will leave you saying aww, repeatedly.

The video opens to show a crow sitting on a snow-covered ground. Within moments, the human throws a small snowball towards the bird and the creature catches it with its beak. The feathery creature then picks up a chunk of ice from the ground and places it on the human’s hand. They continue playing the same game for almost the rest of the video. Towards the end, the clip shows the bird enjoying a treat from its human.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The incident of the pet crow playing with its human was captured in the Russian city of Lysva.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raj, naam toh suna hi hoga?

How to have breakfast in elephant style? Gentle giants show

Arjun Rampal shares incredible images of Brazilian street art. Pics go viral

Heartwarming tale of driver reuniting with son on Ganesh Chaturthi goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP