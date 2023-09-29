Pet dad reunites with his Great Pyrenees dog, viral video melts hearts

There is something about reunion videos that often manages to tug at our heartstrings and leave us feeling emotional. Whether it’s long-lost friends, family members, or even beloved pets, the emotions on display are nothing short of heartwarming. Now, a video capturing the reunion of a dog and his pet dad is gaining widespread traction on Instagram.

Great Pyrenees dog reuniting with its pet dad after one year. (Instagram/@ritchiethepyr)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows how a Great Pyrenees dog named Ritchie reacted after reuniting with its pet dad named Vini. It opens to show Richie and his pet mom travelling in a car. As the video goes on, they reach the airport and wait for Vini to arrive. When Vini finally shows up, Richie excitedly runs towards him and showers him with kisses and hugs.

Vini reciprocates the love by hugging Richie and giving him some belly rubs. The video also informs the viewers that although the couple has separated; they both are together as Ritchie’s pet parents.

“Vini caught a five hour plane to see Ritchie for one day. Can you feel the love in this video?” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

Watch the sweet reunion video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on September 20. It has since been viewed over 1.7 million times. The share has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Vini dropped a comment on the video and wrote, “I would cross the entire world, spending hours on a boat if necessary, just to see you again, even if only for a minute. I’ll see you soon buddy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this heartwarming video:

An individual commented, “Two fantastic humans putting aside their differences making sure the one that loved them both unconditionally came first. Bless you both.”

“That’s incredibly mature and great for you both and the dog!” posted another.

A third shared, “Nothing like the love of a dog! We don’t deserve them.”

“I love this so much! I always say, the only reason I look forward to going home (from vacation) is to see my dog!” expressed a fourth.

A fifth added, “Why I felt crying watching this. Sucks if pawrents are no longer together and fur babies are caught in between. But glad you guys do your best under the circumstances to be pawrents with this baby.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON