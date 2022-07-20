Pet dad wearing same shirts as his golden retrievers sits on park bench. Video shows how people react

“Cuteness overload,” probably that is what you will be inclined to say when you see this wonderful video of a pet dad twinning with his golden retrievers. Shared on Instagram, the video is an instant mood lifter and may leave you smiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on an Insta page that documents the adventures of golden retriever siblings named Kevin Bubolz, Ellie, & Emma. This particular video shows two of the dogs sitting at a park bench with their pet dad.

The video opens to show the trio sitting while wearing matching shirts. As the video progresses, the reactions of the park goers to the wonderful sight are also captured.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t get over the cuteness of the clip.

“Hi can you come to my neighborhood next please,” expressed an Instagram user. “Aww I wish I was there to give them a high five,” shared another. “You all look amazing,” expressed a third. “You should take the dogs to schools... The students would love them. I have a therapy dog and I'm a teacher. It makes a difference in the students’ lives...” suggested a fourth. “This makes me sooooo happy,” wrote a fifth.