Pet Kitten gives way to cars shown on TV, video will make you laugh out loud

Cats are undoubtedly quirky pets. And from their excursions up the curtains to sneaky missions to steal a chicken piece off your plate, they have got it all to uplift your spirits instantly. And this video shared online that showcases a kitten is proof. The caption accompanying the clip read, "He's so smart."

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page that uses the username catsdoingthings. The page posts amazing content on cats from around the world for its 1.5 million followers on the meta-owned platform. The funny video is credited to TikTok user petkingdomtiktok.

The clip with the text insert "Oh my God. He actually gave way to the car in the TV" showcases a kitten sitting on a TV shelf and giving way to the cars shown on the TV. The hilarious video will leave you chuckling for quite some time.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has received over 5.9 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 33,400 likes and a flurry of comments.

An individual appreciated the kitten's reaction and wrote, "The boy is learning road safety. " "So polite and safe!" shared another. "Cats are the best," commented a third with a heart emoticon. "Better safe than sorry," posted a fourth.